  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Starlink India to launch with 9 sat stations

Elon Musk
x

Elon Musk

Highlights

New Delhi: Tesla boss Elon Musk is taking another big step in India this time reaching for the skies. After opening Tesla showrooms earlier this year,...

New Delhi: Tesla boss Elon Musk is taking another big step in India this time reaching for the skies. After opening Tesla showrooms earlier this year, his satellite internet company Starlink has started setting up its network in key Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Noida, and Hyderabad. The company has also begun security trials as it prepares for a nationwide rollout.

With approvals almost complete and infrastructure work in progress, Starlink aims to bring fast and reliable internet even to India's most remote areas, marking the start of a new digital chapter for the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick