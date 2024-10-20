Start 'Samadhan shivirs' in municipal bodies, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday reviewed development projects at a meeting here with officials from the Urban Local Bodies and Development & Panchayats Department.



The Chief Minister prioritised the people's welfare, directing the initiation of 'Samadhan shivirs' in municipal bodies from October 22.

During these' shivers,' all officers will be available in the office from 9 to 11 a.m. to address public concerns.

It was also decided that the Chief Minister will personally review development projects by meeting with all Municipal Corporation Commissioners in Chandigarh on October 24 at 9 a.m.

Chief Minister Saini also instructed officials to create a development action plan aligned with future needs, emphasising the importance of listening to and promptly addressing the issues and needs of the public.

He also reviewed the work of the Development and Panchayats Department and directed to expedite the stalled development projects of the department.

Chief Minister Saini took oath along with his 13 Cabinet members on October 17 and vowed to tirelessly serve the 2.8 crore people of Haryana.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of inclusion, he has said, "I am emotional and bowed down. The resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is paramount," adding, "We will leave no stone unturned in making Haryana the best, prosperous and self-reliant state."

"Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our full majority government will be dedicated to service, good governance, equality, prosperity and welfare of the poor," CM Saini added.

With BJP forming the government for a record third consecutive term by securing an absolute majority in the state, defying an anti-incumbency of 10 years, a low-profile non-Jat but Other Backward Classes (OBC) face Saini, 54, took oath as the Chief Minister for the second time amid a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Council of Ministers, comprising 11 Cabinet Ministers and two Ministers of State (Independent Charge), also took the oath of office in a 45-minute ceremony in Panchkula near here.