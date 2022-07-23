State Govt. Are Defaming Central Agencies: IT Minister Rajeev

New Delhi, July 23rd: Trouble seems to be unending for Trinamool Congress following the arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. The Bharatiya Janata Party intensified its attack on the TMC-led state government saying that top leadership of the party must be questioned by probe agencies.

On Saturday, union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke at a press conference, criticised TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee of undermining the probe agencies and falsely accused BJP of carrying a vendetta against its opposition. Chandrasekhar rhetorically said that the West Bengal Chief Minister had Partha Chatterjee saying he is doing good work.

"West Bengal CM Mamata ji has been appreciating Partha Chatterjee that he is performing well. It wasn't known what she was talking about but now we all know, Mamata ji was praising the ability of Chatterjee to manage Rs 21 crores," Chandrasekhar said.

He added, "There is a spotlight on political corruption in West Bengal and it answers the question about Mamata Banerjee's leadership of abusing the ED, leading an attack on the investigative agencies and giving a political colour to the investigation and prosecution of political corruption by the WB govt."

The union IT minister also slammed non-BJP led state governments saying that they (states) are defaming central agencies when action is being taken against political leaders. He noted agency investigation of the former associate of Punjab's CM, MVA govt of Maharashtra, for allegedly amassing thousands of crores of benami properties, and Kerala Chief Minister who is accused of gold smuggling.

"All of them have one common thread that instead of answering the charges, to create mobs and intimidating officers doing their duty of these agencies," Chandrasekhar told media at the BJP headquarters.

Meanwhile, TMC has accused the BJP of using probe agencies for political vendetta. The party also said that it will take action against the minister if he is proven guilty. Chatterjee and his aid were arrested on Saturday in a case linked to the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state. The arrest comes hours after Rs. 20 crore was recovered from minister's aide Arpita Mukherjee.