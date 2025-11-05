State govt seeks MEA’s intervention

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate steps for the safe release of a man from the State who has been taken hostage by a group involved in Sudan’s ongoing civil war. The State government wrote to the MEA after the family members of Adarsh Behera appealed to the government to ensure his early release.

A CMO statement said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed senior officials to take immediate action. As per his instructions, the Director General of Intelligence wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requesting intervention to secure Adarsh’s release. The State’s Resident Commissioner in New Delhi has also contacted the ministry, seeking coordination with the Indian Embassy in Sudan for timely updates and safe repatriation, the CMO said.

Majhi has urged the family members to have patience and assured them that all necessary measures are being taken to resolve the situation. Adarsh Behera (36), who hails from Kotakana village under Tirtol police station limits of Jagatsinghpur district, has been working at Sukarati Plastic Factory in Sudan since 2022. He was abducted last week and is in the captivity of the rebels. Adarsh’s wife, Susmita Behera, said she received a phone call from her husband, who informed her about his abduction. They have taken away his mobile phone and personal belongings. Her husband had told her that he would be released soon. But, he has not returned so far, she said. Susmita, a mother of two sons aged eight and three, has appealed to both the State and the Central governments to intervene.

“I am told that my husband would be released if the Indian Embassy or the Red Cross take up the matter with the rebels. They have not demanded any money,” she said. Adarsh’s father, Khetrabasi Behera, said the family has no contact with their son for the past eight days.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the incident and sought the government’s intervention. “Deeply concerned to know that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur district of #Odisha has been kidnapped by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s Al Fashir. Urge Indian government and the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Sudan for his early release,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said Odisha police have already informed the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs. “Discussions have been held regarding Adarsh Behera’s abduction, and further talks will take place on Tuesday,” the SP said.

Family sources said that Adarsh was working as a machine operator in a plastic factory in Sudan since 2022. He was abducted at gunpoint from Al-Fashir, about 1,000 km from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.