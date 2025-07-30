State to provide flood relief immediately

Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday asserted that the State government would provide adequate financial aid for the damage caused by the recent floods in different parts of Odisha within 24 hours of receiving reports from the collectors and secretaries of the departments concerned.

“We have fixed a deadline to release the financial aid within 24 hours after receipt of the report from the district collectors and secretaries of different departments. We have also held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding carrying out an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Tuesday, if weather conditions remain favourable,” said Pujari.

The minister also stated that he is planning to visit different flood-affected areas during the assessment of damage and the payment of compensation to review the whole process.

Pujari further assured that those who suffered damages would definitely receive adequate compensation. The collectors of Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Sundargarh have been instructed to provide cooked food to those staying in shelters and dry food to people residing in their homes in flood-affected areas of the State.