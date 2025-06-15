Stay away from sealed plane crash site, let probe proceed unhindered: Guj DGP appeals

Relief, rescue, and investigation efforts continue in full swing across the devastated site in Ahmedabad following the crash of Air India flight AI-171. Authorities have now sealed the entire crash zone to preserve evidence and facilitate a thorough probe.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay has urged citizens and onlookers to refrain from approaching the crash site, while the state’s Home Minister has assured grieving families that personal belongings recovered from the wreckage will be carefully returned.

In a public statement, Gujarat DGP said: “We are grateful to all local residents and volunteers who assisted in immediate rescue operations. However, over the past two days, the crash site has been cordoned off to allow investigators to collect critical evidence. We request everyone to stay away from the area to avoid any disruption in the investigation process.”

The appeal came amid concerns that civilian movement near the crash zone could compromise forensic and aviation-related findings being gathered by Indian and international teams.

Quoting the DGP’s message, Minister Harsh Sanghavi posted on social media platform X: “Items recovered from the crash site will be carefully documented and returned to the families of the deceased. Our teams are working meticulously to identify and safeguard these personal effects.”

He emphasised that the government recognises the emotional value of these belongings and is committed to returning them “as soon as possible".

Coordination is ongoing with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India to streamline this sensitive process. With Boeing representatives and American investigative agencies already in Ahmedabad, the crash site has become a hub of high-level activity.

Officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are leading the technical analysis, with support from state and central forensic and disaster teams.

Meanwhile, following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the hostels of B.J. Medical College that sustained structural damage are being vacated to facilitate the official investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Addressing the media, Dr. Minakshi Parikh, Dean of B.J. Medical College, said: “All four Atulyam hostels have either been vacated or are in the process of being cleared as the AAIB team requires full access for its investigation.”

She outlined the relocation plans for the affected medical residents. “Accommodation for all displaced postgraduate doctors has been arranged. The 33 doctors from Atulyam-1 and five from UN Mehta Hospital have been moved to the postgraduate wings A, D, and B of the UN Mehta Hostel. From Atulyam-2 and 3, where 100 GCRI doctors were residing, 52 have been shifted to the previously unused old GCRI building, and 50 rooms have been rented for one year to house the remaining 48.”