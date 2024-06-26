Live
- Muzumadar seeks 'Women's Test Championship' ahead of one-off red-ball match against SA
- 2024 pre-budget expectations: What are industry leaders anticipating?
- Newly-elected Trinamool MLAs skip Guv’s invitation for oath ceremony, stage dharna at Assembly
- NDA govt trying to cover up NEET scam: Sachin Pilot
- Trump, Biden squabble over credit for Quad rebirth
- Kenyan President urged to reconsider financial bill after violent protests
- Asha Negi opens up on ‘Industry’, says it shows viewers real challenges of people in showbiz
- IMD forecasts heavy rain for West Peninsular Coast, Northwest India
- UK's Haleon to sell nicotine replacement therapy biz outside US to Dr Reddy's for $632 million
- Punjab Police ask Gujarat-based social media influencer to join probe
Just In
Steps being taken to bring back 2 persons from state lodged in Thailand prison: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday that steps are being taken to bring back two persons from the state lodged in a Thailand jail after becoming victims of an online visa racket.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday that steps are being taken to bring back two persons from the state lodged in a Thailand jail after becoming victims of an online visa racket.
Vijayan was responding to a submission moved by IUML legislator and former state minister Manjilamkuzhi Ali.
It was Ali who brought the travails of two people – Zaffir and Suhaib hailing from Malappuram -- who had travelled to Abu Dhabi. From there they reached the border of Thailand and Myanmar and are presently languishing in a jail in Thailand.
Vijayan said they have taken up this issue with the Indian Ambassador in Bangkok and also with the Ministry of External Affairs.
“ We have asked the state police chief to conduct a detailed probe into the agents who gave the visa and start legal procedures against the violators,” said Vijayan.
Of late there have been an increasing number of cases where innocent people looking for jobs abroad after paying hefty sums as service charges to agents who now operate online, get cheated after reaching the promised destination.