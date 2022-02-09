  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Steps taken to make India global leader in space tech, says govt

Minister Jitendra Singh
x

Minister Jitendra Singh (File/Photo)

Highlights

Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has informed that ISRO has plans to develop space telescope dedicated for UV and visible/IR astronomy. The planned UV telescope will be made up of a 1 meter mirror and will provide the deepest images in UV.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has informed that ISRO has plans to develop space telescope dedicated for UV and visible/IR astronomy. The planned UV telescope will be made up of a 1 meter mirror and will provide the deepest images in UV.

He said that the ISRO has already realized X-ray and Visible/ Ultra Violet telescope, a number of initiatives are being taken to make India the global leader in space science and technology.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh said technology development projects are going on at ISRO centres spanning the areas of scientific instrumentation, communication, navigation, remote sensing etc. Moreover, Disruptive technologies based on quantum mechanical principle which includes satellite based quantum communication, quantum radar have been initiated.

The Minister said, initiatives have been taken for the exploration of space weather, the sun, the moon and the other planets as well as astronomical sources. He said, a decadal plan is under preparation covering scientific and technological development for future space missions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X