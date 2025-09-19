Stone laid for Leopard Safari project in Ajmer

Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Leopard Safari Project at at Ajmer’s Ganga Bhairav Valley.

Speaking at the event, he said the project will boost tourism in the region and generate employment opportunities for locals.

Devani further said that the initiative would promote eco-tourism in Ajmer while preserving the natural and historical heritage of the area.

The project which will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore, will include the redevelopment of a 7.5-kilometre-old trail and the construction of a new 11.5-kilometre track.

The safari will feature rest points, selfie spots, and other visitor amenities.

Devnani said the Leopard Safari would position Ajmer alongside destinations like Ranthambore and Sariska and will make it a prominent tourist attraction.

“Visitors will also get a chance to explore historical sites dating back to the era of King Prithviraj Chauhan,” he said.