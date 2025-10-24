Storm may trigger heavy rain in Odisha from Oct 27-29

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low-pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday may intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27. The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall across Odisha for three days starting Monday.

The weather system has moved west-northwestwards over the past three hours and is likely to move in that direction further, the Met department said. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said the system will become a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25, a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.

Mohanty said it is too early to predict whether the system will make landfall on the Odisha coast. "But wherever it makes landfall, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 27 to 29," she said.