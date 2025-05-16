New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that all of India's relations with Pakistan would be strictly bilateral. "To me things are fairly clear.

Jaishankar's remarks come after US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and his offer to mediate the long-standing Kashmir issue between the countries.

"Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be bilateral, strictly bilateral. That is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that," Jaishankar told the media.

EAM said New Delhi is "prepared to discuss" with Islamabad what is to be done on terrorism. On the Kashmir issue, he said, "Only thing that remains to be discussed on Kashmir, is vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, we are open to discuss it with Pakistan...the government position is very, very clear."

India and Pakistan on May 10 reached an understanding on stopping all hostilities that started in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' launched in the wee hours of May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan's Punjab province.

While Trump claimed that the ceasefire was brokered by his administration, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai clarified that he had gotten a call from his Pakistani counterpart, requesting de-escalation.

Donald Trump did not just stop at claiming that his administration brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim that New Delhi has rejected. He also went on to offer mediation between the neighbours to ‘solve’ the Kashmir issue.

"I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on May 11.

While Pakistan welcomed the offer, India rejected it. New Delhi's long-standing policy is to base the resolution of every issue with Pakistan on the Shimla Agreement of 1972. India has time and again said that all issues with Pakistan can only be settled bilaterally.