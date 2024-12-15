Student held, released after counselling

New Delhi: A 12-year-old student was held for sending a bomb threat e-mail to his school in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, police sources said on Saturday.

The school was among the 30 that received bomb threats over email on Friday, the source said, adding that the boy was traced and detained shortly afterwards.

He was given counselling while his parents received a warning. Later, he was allowed to go, the source said.

The boy told police that he sent the mail after seeing media reports about several schools in Delhi getting bomb threats. He believed that he would not get caught as none of the accused in the earlier cases had been caught yet, the source said.

At least 44 schools had received similar emails on Monday. On Saturday, a Delhi school received a bomb threat, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week.

A multi-agency search of the premises of the 30 schools was launched on Friday, following the bomb threats. Nothing suspicious was found in any of the schools.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered a case of criminal intimidation and conspiracy but it is yet to get any lead on the culprits. In May, more than 250 schools, hospitals and other installations had received similar e-mail threats, which are yet to be solved.