Live
- RG Kar: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 15
- Bomb threat diverts Vistara flight to Frankfurt
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
Just In
Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
Student from 11 states participated in the robotics challenge at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-World Telecommunication...
Student from 11 states participated in the robotics challenge at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA 2024) to create innovative technology solutions for addressing disasters.
At least 120 teams had applied and out of which, 51 were selected to present their robotics solutions at the ‘Robotics for Good Youth Challenge’ in the national capital.
The theme for the competition was disaster management and the winners of the junior and senior categories will go to Geneva in July next year to compete internationally, said the Ministry of Communications.
The ‘Robotics for Good Youth Challenge’ is a national event that was held as part of ‘AI for Good Impact India’, and is a qualifying tournament for the Grand Finale in Geneva during the ‘AI for Good Global Summit 2025’.
Young innovators demonstrated their skills in robotics and coding at the event.
The competition aims to foster inclusivity in learning robotics and coding for all students, design, build and programme robots to complete missions aligned with sustainable goals and encourage teamwork, problem-solving, and sustainable practices.
The first challenge for the participants was to build a robotics system that saves the lives of earthquake victims. A simulation was run to mimic a real earthquake where the robots were programmed to save lives and deliver the victims to shelters and hospitals.
The winners in the senior category were Team “AI Pioneers” from Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and the junior category award went to Team “Rescue Rangers” from Sant Atulanand Convent School at Koirajpur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The event aims to showcase of practical solutions in robotics to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“By bringing together diverse stakeholders, ITU-WTSA 2024 continues to pave the way for innovation that addresses critical global issues,” said the ministry.