Subarnarekha, Baitarani rivers rising

Bhubaneswar: A flood-like situation prevailed in some low-lying areas near Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers in Odisha, as the water level breached the danger mark following heavy rainfall, a senior official said on Sunday. The water level of other major rivers in Odisha, including the Mahanadi, remained below the danger mark till 10 am, he said.

Chandra Sekhar Padhi, engineer-in-chief (EIC), Water Resources Department, said the water level in the two rivers started rising following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The Baitarani river was flowing at 18.61 metres at 10 am, crossing the danger level of 18.33 metre at Akhuapada, he said. “Though the water level declined this morning, it is expected to rise again as there was heavy downpour in Baitarani river’s catchment areas on Saturday,” Padhi said.

The Subarnarekha river was flowing at 10.85 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metre at Rajghat in Balasore district, he said. “We are expecting the level to rise to 11.4 metres, creating a flood-like situation in the areas on its banks,” Padhi said.

The official also said that the water level in the Hirakud reservoir has increased due to continuous rainfall in the past few days. Padhi said senior officers have been deployed in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts to monitor the situation and take necessary precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government alerted collectors of 20 districts to keep administrative machinery ready in view of a fresh low pressure system forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, across Odisha from August 25 to 28 due to the fresh low pressure area likely to form within the next 48 hours. The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has advised the districts concerned to remain alert and to keep emergency measures in place. The district collectors have been advised to submit immediate reports on any damage caused by thunderstorms, whirlwinds, hailstorms or heavy rainfall.