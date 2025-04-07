Subash Chaudhary new DRM, Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Subash C Chaudhary took charge as the Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur in East Coast Railway on Friday. Chaudhary is a 1995 batch officer of Indian Railway Service (Electrical Engineers). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from HBTI Kanpur and Master’s degree in Engineering from IIT, Roorkee.

Prior to this posting, Chaudhary was working as Chief Electrical Engineer, Construction in North Eastern Railway at Gorakhpur. He has also worked as Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Project Manager, Gati Shakti, in Dhanbad division. Chaudhary has wide experience of electrification works of many important rail routes in the country while working in electrification projects at Danapur, Bhubaneswar and Ambala.

Chaudhary has attended various training programmes held at Beijing Jiaotong University, INSEAD- Singapore, ICLIF-Malaysia and ISB-Mohali.