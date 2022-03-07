Successfully managed Covid, now Ukraine situation: PM Modi

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's ability to evacuate citizens from war-hit Ukraine was a sign of the country's growing influence in the global arena and likened the success of 'Operation Ganga' to the government's handling of the coronavirus situation.

"We successfully managed Covid, now the situation in Ukraine; we have evacuated our people safely ... Even big countries are facing difficulty in doing so, but it's India's increasing resilience that thousands of students have been evacuated," the PM said at an event at Pune's Symbiosis University.

"It is due to India's growing influence that it has brought thousands of students from the war zone of Ukraine back to their motherland," he said.