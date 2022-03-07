  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Successfully managed Covid, now Ukraine situation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's ability to evacuate citizens from war-hit Ukraine was a sign of the country's growing influence in the global arena and likened the success of 'Operation Ganga' to the government's handling of the coronavirus situation.

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's ability to evacuate citizens from war-hit Ukraine was a sign of the country's growing influence in the global arena and likened the success of 'Operation Ganga' to the government's handling of the coronavirus situation.

"We successfully managed Covid, now the situation in Ukraine; we have evacuated our people safely ... Even big countries are facing difficulty in doing so, but it's India's increasing resilience that thousands of students have been evacuated," the PM said at an event at Pune's Symbiosis University.

"It is due to India's growing influence that it has brought thousands of students from the war zone of Ukraine back to their motherland," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X