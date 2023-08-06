Sugyana Kumari, 10-time MLA, who turned down minister’s post

Berhampur: Former chief minister Biju Patnaik, father of present Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had requested Sugyana Kumari Deo of BJD to be a minister of Odisha several times. But Sugyana Kumari, who is in public life for the last 60 years, turned down his request all the times.

This was stated by Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik, BJD Ganjam unit president, during the 86tth birthday celebration of the ‘Rani Saheba’ at the Conference Hall of K C Public School here on Saturday.

Sugyana belongs to the royal family of Khallikote and is the daughter-in-law of Raja Ramchandra Mardaja Deo and wife of Purna Chandra Mardaraj Deo. She has won Assembly elections for 10 times in her political career.

Chau Patnaik, who is associated with Rani Saheba since decades, said though Sugyana Kumari is at present in Chennai, she frequently enquires about the developmental programmes of Ganjam district over phone. This reflects her love for Ganjam and its people, Chau Patnaik said. Mardaraj Utsav Committee, Berhampur celebrated her 86th birthday. Sugyana though doesn’t like to celebrate her birthday.

The royal family of Khallikote is associated with the formation of a separate Odisha State on linguistic basis. The Speaker’s chair in Odisha Legislative Assembly is donated by the royal family of Khallikote, said Chau Patnaik.

Subash Chandra Panda, who was elected as the Chairman of the civic body of Rambha for three times and is a close associate of Rani Saheba, praised the role of Sugyana Kumari Deo during Utkal Sammilani at Rambha in 1983 and her contribution to development of education, health and road communication in Khallikote, Kabisurya Nagar, Hinjili and Chhatrapur.

Retired Superintending Engineer Srikant Mahapatra and first Vice Chancellor of Khallikote University Manmath Padhi also spoke on the occasion. Sugyana was elected to the Assembly from Khallikote constituency eight times consecutively. She was elected twice from Kabisurya Nagar after the delimitation of constituencies. She is considered to be a role model for women in

Odisha.