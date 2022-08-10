Sunil Bansal Appointed As The BJP National General Secretary

New Delhi: After suffering a major setback in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made a series of announcements in changes in its leadership positions in other state units. On Tuesday, the long-standing alliance between JD(U) and BJP came to an end after the former party's leader announced his intention to break away from the NDA faction in Bihar.

On Wednesday, the BJP announced that the party president J.P. Nadda has appointed Sunil Bansal, State General Secretary, of BJP Uttar Pradesh as the National General Secretary of the party. To replace Bansal's position, the party has appointed as the new BJP U.P General secretary. Dharampal had previously served as the BJP State General Secretary Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Nadda has appointed Karmaveer, as the BJP State General Secretary Jharkhand. He was previously working as the State Co-Organization Minister U.P.

Bansal's appointment as the National General Secretary comes at a time when the party is seeking to cement its foothold further in states such as West Bengal and emerge as the biggest opposition party in Telangana and Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier this year, Bansal had played a major role in the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.

Both Bansal and Dharampal were members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in Uttar Pradesh, an organisation affiliated to the Hindu nationalist - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). General secretary in any BJP unit as they are RSS appointees in the party, as they play a vital role of communication between the RSS and the government while being a part of the party and the government's core group.