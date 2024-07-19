Sunita Kejriwal to announce 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantee' in Panchkula, Haryana

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the party's guarantee for the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday. With this, the assembly election campaign in Haryana will also begin. AAP said in a statement that Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal will announce 'Kejriwal's Ki guarantee' at a town hall meeting in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

According to the statement, she will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's national general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor are now in judicial detention as part of the Delhi Excise Policy case. It is worth noting that Sunita Kejriwal actively campaigned for party candidates in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP stated that it would contest for all 90 Haryana Assembly seats. Although AAP has contested several elections in Haryana, it has not tasted electoral success yet. In the Lok Sabha elections held in May, the party's candidate from Kurukshetra and state president Sushil Gupta lost to BJP candidate Naveen Jindal.