Supreme Court Dismisses IMA Petition Against Patanjali Misleading Ads

On August 11, 2025, the Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The IMA had claimed that Patanjali Ayurved’s advertisements were misleading and harmed modern medicine.

Rule 170 and AYUSH Advertising:

On July 1, 2024, the AYUSH Ministry removed Rule 170, which required state approval before advertising Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani medicines.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court temporarily restored the rule.

Supreme Court Decision:

Justice K.V. Viswanathan said that once the Centre removes a rule, states cannot enforce it.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna suggested closing the case since the main reliefs sought by the IMA were already addressed.

The court emphasized that a rule removed by the Centre cannot be reinstated by the court.

Earlier Actions:

The court examined Patanjali’s misleading ads and regulatory inaction.

Contempt proceedings against Patanjali were closed after repeated apologies.

The court warned that banning ads or granting approvals for AYUSH medicines could encourage unfair trade practices.