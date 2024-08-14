Supreme Court extends interim bail to businessman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar adjourned the matter for hearing on October 14 as Additional Solicitor General S V Raju was not available. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Boinpally, submitted that the petitioner was arrested in October 2022 and referred to AAP leader Manish Sisodia case while seeking bail for him. During the brief hearing, advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, told the court that Boinpally has been out on interim bail owing to the condition of his wife, who is suffering from various ailments, since March 6 and requested the court to hear the matter in the presence of ASG. The apex court then adjourned the matter as the ASG was not available while extending the interim relief. On March 20, the top court noted that the businessman has been in custody for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks.

Since then, Boinpally’s interim bail has been extended from time to time by the apex court. While granting interim bail, the top court had asked Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him to not leave the National Capital Region (NCR) except for a visit to Hyderabad. The businessman has challenged the July 3, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his petition questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.