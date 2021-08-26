Nine Names Proposed By Supreme Court Collegium Got Approved By Central Government

All nine names proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana for recruitment as supreme court justices are said to have been approved by the government.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna, among the names shortlisted on the list, seems to be on her way to become India's first female Chief Justice, writing history.



The documents have reportedly been sent to the President for further formalities and the issue of warrants of appointment, report published by The Hindu.

If everything goes according to plan, the Supreme Court will insist in the nine new judges early next week. While eight Supreme Court justices and one Supreme Court lawyer are among the nine names on the list.

On August 17, the Collegium, which included Justices U.U. Lalit, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justice L. Nageswara Rao, convened to finalise the names.

For the first time, the Collegium has approved three female judges in a single resolution. It also sends a strong message in favour of female representation in the highest court.

However, justice Nath, Justice Nagarathna, and Mr. Narasimha are the three among the nine shortlisted who will go on to be Chief Justices of India. While Mr. Narasimha, who previously served as Additional Solicitor General, could become the Supreme Court's ninth direct appointment judge.

Meanwhile, the nine names proposed approved by the government are Karnataka Chief Justice A.S. Oka, who is the longest serving Chief Justice among all High Court Chief Justices, Gujarat Chief Justice Vikram Nath, Sikkim Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari, Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli, who is also the only representing woman Chief Justice of a High Court, Justice Nagarathna, Kerala High Court judge, Justice C.T. Ravikumar; Madras High Court judge, Justice M.M.