Supreme Court insulted in Arnab case: Comedian Kamra in trouble

Mumbai: Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday granted consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his tweets which allegedly criticised the Supreme Court after the top court granted interim bail to TV journalist Arnab Goswami.

'The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court,' said Venugopal in his letter.

1. The Supreme Court of this country is the most Supreme joke of this country.

2 .The pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of "National Interests" it's time we replace Mahatma Gandhi's photo with Harish Salve's photo.

3.DY Chandrachud is a flight attendant serving champagne to first class passengers after they're fast tracked through, while commoners don't know if they'll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.

4. All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix "Hon'ble" while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back

Actor Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had earlier sought Attorney General KK Venugopal's permission for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against comedian Kamra over defamatory tweets against the Supreme Court

In his complaint, Siddiquee has stated that Kamra, through his words, had grossly undermined the authority of the Supreme Court through his Twitter account which has 1.7 million followers.

He further added that if action is not taken against Kamra, it might empower other influencers with millions of followers to pass "reckless allegations and diabolical statements against the judges and the court who do not decide cases in their favour or in accordance to their liking and this trend would soon spell the death knell of an independent judiciary."

Kamra, in a series of tweets, had criticised the apex court's order of granting Arnab interim bail in abetment to suicide case.