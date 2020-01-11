Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet Restoration

Senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are scheduled to meet to discuss the process of internet restoration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as ordered by the Supreme Court, according to media reports. Higher-ups in the Jammu and Kashmir administration will meet with security officials for their feedback on the ground situation.

After an in-depth assessment of the situation, the administration is likely to review restrictive orders for restoration of internet, as directed by the Supreme Court, according to media reports.

On Friday, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court of India led by Justice NV Ramana declared that internet was integral to fundamental rights of a citizen and ordered the government to review all restrictive orders on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court also held that the government should publish all orders relating to restrictions in the valley so that they are open to judicial scrutiny. The apex court asked the government to restore the internet immediately to institutions with essential services like hospitals schools and colleges.

The apex court's direction to the government on the matter and its assertion that these restrictions cannot continue indefinitely is reported to have prompted the Administration in the Union Territory to convene this meeting.

Following a review of the steps to be taken in line with the Supreme Court order, it remains to be seen as to what measures the local administration would take to restore internet services.