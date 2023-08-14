Supreme Court refuses to stay demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking injunction against the demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and granted liberty to the petitioners to move before the Allahabad High Court for urgent hearing.

“Matter was listed today. All courts are closed today (because of a resolution passed by Uttar Pradesh State Bar Council after a lawyer was shot). Neither the Allahabad High Court nor District Court is available,” the counsel said while mentioning the matter for urgent listing.

He apprised that the application seeking stay on demolition drive initiated by Railways was filed before the civil court in Mathura and the matter was listed for August 14.

In the meantime, the Railways is carrying out the demolition, the counsel added.

“If the High Court is not working, the Chief Justice (of the HC) is available for work. You will have to mention it before the Chief Justice,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud told the counsel appearing for the petitioners.