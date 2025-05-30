Supreme Court Says NEET-PG 2025 Must Be in One Shift

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the NEET-PG 2025 exam, scheduled for June 15, must be held in a single shift instead of two.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said that holding the exam in two shifts could lead to unfairness. The court noted that two different sets of question papers can never be exactly equal in difficulty.

The order came during a hearing on a plea that challenged the earlier decision to hold NEET-PG in two shifts. The plea argued that this could harm fairness and equal competition for candidates.

The court agreed and asked the authorities to make sure the exam is conducted in one shift and with complete transparency.

Recently, the Supreme Court also gave directions to prevent seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and asked for raw scores, answer keys, and normalization formulas to be made public.