Live
- Gauhati HC seeks Assam govt's response on whereabouts of detained brothers declared 'foreigners'
- Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Gaddar Film Awards Honor
- AP DGP and TTD EO reviews on Tirumala security
- Kevin Feige realises a longtime dream as The Fantastic Four joins the Marvel cinematic universe
- ‘Shashtipoorthi’ review: A heartfelt family drama rooted in values and emotions
- Google Gemini Can Now Summarise Drive Videos with AI-Powered Insights
- Supreme Court Says NEET-PG 2025 Must Be in One Shift
- Wordle May 30, 2025 Answer & Hints | Today’s Wordle #1441 Solution
- Bharat Arun to conduct 14-day specialised programme for SL men's and women's teams
- IPL 2025: GT vs MI Eliminator – Weather, Stakes & What Happens If It Rains
Supreme Court Says NEET-PG 2025 Must Be in One Shift
The Supreme Court has ordered NEET-PG 2025 to be held in one shift on June 15, saying two shifts are unfair.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the NEET-PG 2025 exam, scheduled for June 15, must be held in a single shift instead of two.
A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said that holding the exam in two shifts could lead to unfairness. The court noted that two different sets of question papers can never be exactly equal in difficulty.
The order came during a hearing on a plea that challenged the earlier decision to hold NEET-PG in two shifts. The plea argued that this could harm fairness and equal competition for candidates.
The court agreed and asked the authorities to make sure the exam is conducted in one shift and with complete transparency.
Recently, the Supreme Court also gave directions to prevent seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and asked for raw scores, answer keys, and normalization formulas to be made public.