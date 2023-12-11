  • Menu
Supreme Court Validates Article 370 Repeal: Shah Faesal Highlights Unity As True Empowerment

Highlights

  • Read about IAS officer Shah Faesal's perspective on the Supreme Court's endorsement of the Article 370 repeal, emphasizing unity as the cornerstone of true empowerment.
  • Faesal, a key petitioner, welcomes the decision and reflects on the outdated nature of Article 370, envisioning a collective future for Jammu and Kashmir marked by peace and prosperity.

Shah Faesal gained prominence in 2009 as the first Kashmiri to top the civil services (UPSC) exam. However, he resigned from his post in 2019 and established the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) party.

Following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Faesal was detained under the Public Safety Act. He later withdrew his resignation, and the Department of Personnel and Training reinstated him as Deputy Secretary in the Tourism Ministry last year.

X