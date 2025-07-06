Sutlej-Yamuna Link meeting between Haryana, Punjab on July 9

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said a crucial meeting regarding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue would be held in New Delhi on July 9.

“Positive aspects will be considered unanimously at the meeting, and since Haryana shares a brotherly bond with Punjab, we hope a solution will emerge through communication,” said the Chief Minister.

He said a large-scale plan to build a jungle safari in Haryana is in progress and will be implemented soon.

He recently visited the Vantara Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where injured or abandoned animals and birds are rescued and treated. The centre also works to protect and preserve endangered species.

The Chief Minister said he has requested Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to help establish a Disneyland amusement park in the NCR region.

A 500-acre land has already been identified for the project, which is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

Chief Minister Saini said the government is committed to public service and working with dedication, following the footsteps of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The Chief Minister paid floral tribute to Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary in New Delhi.

On this occasion, he also planted a sapling under the Prime Minister’s initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and also encouraged people to plant trees in the name of great personalities to help protect the environment.

BJP state President Mohan Lal Badoli was also present and paid tributes to Mookerjee and planted a sapling.

Interacting with the media after the event, Chief Minister Saini said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a strong nationalist, founder of the Jana Sangh, and a freedom fighter, always worked in the interest of the nation.

“We must follow the path shown by him and contribute to building a developed India. Mookerjee always prioritised service to society and worked for the welfare of the underprivileged, which is why he is remembered as a true well-wisher of the poor,” he added.