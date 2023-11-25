Suvendu Adhikari writes to ED seeking probe into purchase of PPE kits during pandemic

Kolkata: The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, shot a letter to the director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seeking a central agency probe into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, Adhikari alleged that a huge financial scam was executed in West Bengal during the pandemic period with regard to purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment by the state Health Department.

According to Adhikari, huge funds were provided by the Union government at that time to bolster the efforts for fighting the pandemic collectively.

However, considering the urgency of the situation, no stringent measures were placed which could have delayed the procurement process and the Union government allowed all the state governments to act swiftly in good faith, he said.

Adhikari alleged that the corruption amounted to Rs 5,000, in which PPE kits costing Rs 300 apiece were purchased for Rs 1,200. Adhikari also named four senior bureaucrats as being allegedly involved in the scam.

"I have written to the ED director as well the principal director general of the Income Tax Department and the Secretary in the Union Health Ministry seeking a central agency probe in the matter," Adhikari said.