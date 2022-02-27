SVJN to set up 15-MW first floating solar power project in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, on Saturday informed that SJVN has bagged 15-MW Grid Connected Floating Solar PV Power Project at Nangal pond, near village Neilla, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh (HP).

SJVN has bagged the full quoted capacity of 15 MW @ INR 3.26 /Unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e-Reverse Auction held by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma said, "It is a proud moment for SJVN that it has bagged its first Floating Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh. The company is focusing on developing renewable energy to emerge as a major contributor in realising the Government of India's vision to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from non-fossil sources." He said that the cost of developing this floating solar project shall be approximately Rs 100 crore. The project is expected to generate 32.85 MU in first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be approximately 756 MU.

The power purchase agreement between SJVN & Bhakra Beas Management Board will be signed shortly. Nand Lal Sharma further stated that SJVN now has 11 solar power projects of 2,965 MW capacity under different stages of development with a total portfolio of more than 16,800 MW. The recent addition of new projects is taking SJVN to new heights. The company is on an aggressive growth path that will lead to actualising its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.