Swiss doctors delivering vital paediatric care

Dhenkanal: “I was so touched when the doctors smiled and waved at my child, then showed us such respect with folded hands. It happened during the Telemedicine programme at the CHCH dispensary, run by Swiss doctors and philanthropists,” said Pravati Kar, mother of a child at Godarbili village of Kamakshyanagar.

Dr Conrad Muller and Dr Beatrice Muller, paediatric specialists, provided telemedicine consultations and prescribed cost-effective medications specifically selected for affordability at the CHCH dispensary. They trained Kamakshyanagar subdivision’s ASHA workers on the “Fever and ITS Protocol Framework” to help them identify paediatric fever cases within their villages.

Both the doctors led an initiative covering the causes and stages of childhood fever, its physiological impact, and clear guidelines for home care and clinical consultation. Dr Dillip Kumar Samal evaluated the patients’ symptoms and conditions via the online telemedicine programme. Based on these observations, both doctors collaborated to reach a final diagnosis.

Dr Samal said the two doctors evaluated 2,000 patients via telemedicine and provided in-person diagnoses at the CHCH dispensary. ASHA worker Saraswati Moharana said training was productive and highly impressive. “We express appreciation for their care and concern for our village’s poor patients,” she said. Medications are priced significantly below market rates and professional consultations are offered free of charge.

The CHCH dispensary has been functioning at Godarbili village for nearly four years. The dispensary has treated and dispensed medication to over 15.000 patients, said senior staff nursing sister Minarva Samal. “We conduct telemedicine programme every month,” she said.

Talking to mediapersons, both the doctors expressed pleasure in treating patients, but emphasised that promoting health and wellness awareness is essential, particularly among the poor.

To enhance their professionalism, IIMC Journalism and Mass Communication students documented two programmes by producing a newsletter and broadcasting TV bulletins on YouTube channel. CHCH awarded certificates to IIMC students and ASHA workers in recognition of their work on communication materials.