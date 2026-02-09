Rs 12 cr worth drugs, equipment seized during raid at factory

Mandsaur: Police have busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district and seized narcotics, chemicals and equipment of nearly Rs 12 crore, officials said on Sunday.

A raid was conducted on Saturday evening at a field in Surjana village, where more than 100 gm of MD (mephedrone) and a thick chemical mixture used in its manufacture were seized from the illegally operating unit, they said.

Two persons were found manufacturing MD at the spot using a steel vessel containing a strong-smelling chemical mixture, which they were churning with a machine used for making buttermilk, along with other equipment, as per the police.

The police seized 102 grams of MD, 12.61 kg of a chemical mixture, 3.54 kg of a transparent liquid and 680 gm of a white chemical powder used in drug manufacturing, along with a gas cylinder, a centrifuge machine, a stove furnace, steel utensils, electric wiring, an earthing rod and two mobile phones, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena.

The seized narcotics and chemicals were valued at around Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore in the international market, Garoth police station house officer Harish Malviya said.

The police also recovered Rs 1,000 in cash from the two accused, who had earlier been involved in transporting narcotic substances, he added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Deepak Sikligar (32) and Sumit Sikligar (19), both locals. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.