‘Op Prahar-2’ against wanted criminals from tomorrow: Pb DGP

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police will launch “Operation Prahar-2”, a statewide drive against wanted criminals from Monday, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

The 72-hour operation focuses on wanted criminals and will start from Monday, Yadav said.

Our purpose is to make Punjab safe and secure by giving a sense of security to common people, the DGP said while speaking to reporters here.

He said 12,000 officers, who will be part of 2,000 teams, will be deployed under this operation.

“Our aim is to make Punjab crime and gangster-free. There is zero tolerance for crime and organised crime,” Yadav said.

Earlier on January 20, the Punjab Police had launched Operation Prahar, a statewide drive to dismantle the entire ecosystem of organised crime.

Highlighting the outcome of last month’s operation, Yadav said to date, 5,290 people have been arrested, and 2,972 have taken into preventive custody. On the ongoing drive under “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (war against drugs), the DGP said that as many as 34,000 FIRs have been registered since March 2025, and 45,000 arrests have been made, which include 3,000 big suppliers and 65 hawala operators. Heroin recovery stands at 2,150 kg to date, he said. Police have given detailed instructions regarding operational preparedness, Yadav said.

Senior officers will visit the scene of the crime and will personally be in the fields and supervise checkings, patrolling and will make maximum utilisation of manpower in core duties of policing, the DGP said.

In every district, fixed checkpoints will be established for round-the-clock checking of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, he said.