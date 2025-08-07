Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested after encounter

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a member of Tillu Tajpuriya gang in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar after a brief ex-change of fire, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, Manjit alias Dada was wanted in a murder case registered against him in Alipur.

The accused was arrested for killing Karan Thapa, a known associate of the rival Gogi gang, who was gunned down in Alipur on March 28, 2025.

Based on inputs about Manjeet’s movements, police laid a trap in Sarojini Nagar. “When the police team intercepted him, he tried to flee and opened fire. In retaliation, the team also fired a few rounds, leading to his capture,” a senior police officer said.

He said that no injuries were reported on either side during the encounter.

Manjeet, who is a history sheeter, has at least six previous cases including attempt to murder, extor-tion, and Arms Act violations, registered against him. He had been evading arrest since the Alipur murder, police added.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 62-year-old woman died after being hit by an autorickshaw in southeast Del-hi’s Dakshinpuri area, police has said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot and is yet to be traced, he said, adding that a PCR call reporting an accident was received at the Ambedkar Nagar police station at 7.23 am on Monday.

When the police team reached the spot, they found an abandoned auto-rickshaw at the site. It was learnt that the injured woman had already been shifted to a nearby hospital by her son-in-law, a sen-ior police officer said

The woman was identified as Alia Begum, wife of Isteyak, and a resident of Dakshinpuri. She was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared unfit for statement, police said.

Based on the initial findings, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was regis-tered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.