Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
‘Take it or leave it’, MVA offers 4 Maha LS seats to Prakash Ambedkar's VBA
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has offered four Lok Sabha seats to the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which is for the latter “to consider”.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has offered four Lok Sabha seats to the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which is for the latter “to consider”.
Sanjay Raut seemed to point a finger at Prakash Ambedkar for the current deadlock in the MVA seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra, saying “now, it's up to the VBA to consider the proposal” (of four Parliamentary seats).
However, Ambedkar has again accused Raut of ‘lying’ before the media, and said that there are a total of 15 seats out of the 48 in the state on which a serious stalemate continues among the MVA allies -- the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Shiv Sena (UBT).
“There are at least 10 seats which both the Congress and SS (UBT) are claiming, and another five constituencies which all the three partners are rooting for, and none of them are willing to concede even one seat,” claimed Ambedkar while speaking with mediapersons in Amravati.
He said that unless the MVA allies hammer out their internal issues, it would be difficult for the VBA to discuss the matter and complete the seat-sharing process.
Countering Ambedkar for "making misleading statements", Raut reiterated that the VBA’s list of 27 ‘winnable’ seats was given to the MVA leaders who discussed it, and from those 27, they have decided to allot four seats to Ambedkar, who has to take a final call.
Later on Friday evening, the MVA leaders are expected to meet for the final round of discussions, though Ambedkar has contended that the VBA has not been invited for the crucial negotiations.
With the Election Commission of India set to announce the Lok Sabha poll schedule on Saturday, the MVA leaders are confident that they will be ready to declare the seat-sharing formula in the next couple of days, or early next week.
They also assured that the allotment of seats would be amicable, taking all the big and small allies along, as all would unite to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.