Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday dared the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab to take legal action as its claims about Operation Lotus have proven to be true.

“The AAP has been crying about Operation Lotus since September 2022. It also talked about getting a probe done on the issue. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, must explain why the investigation on the issue has not been concluded even after 18 months,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said Jalandhar (West) legislator Sheetal Angural, who has joined the BJP, had then claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore to join the BJP. “Now he joined the BJP, which means he has accepted the offer.”

“The AAP government in Punjab is still not initiating any action against Operation Lotus. Even though it knew what was happening within the party, AAP failed to take any action, which establishes its interior motives,” Bajwa added.

