Taking on INDIA bloc Left partner, Rahul Gandhi says will come to power in Kerala & Delhi

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at its INDIA bloc Left partner and said that Congress will come to power in Kerala and Delhi.

Seeking re-election from Wayanad, the Congress leader blamed the state and Centre for issues in his constituency.

While addressing a huge gathering at Sultan Bathery, he said, “I know there are a few problems that Wayanad is facing and it includes the man-animal conflict, the night traffic issue and the issues connected to medical facilities, lack of a Medical College and the Nilambur railway line.”

“I have written on numerous occasions to both the Centre and the state, but both these governments are having a stepmotherly attitude towards Wayanad. The problem is we are not in power in Delhi or here. I assure you that the problems of Wayanad will soon be addressed as the Congress is going to come to power in Delhi and Kerala also,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said that whenever he reaches Wayanad, he feels he is coming home.

“I have told my mother (Sonia Gandhi) that she should come to stay in Wayanad for 10 days and she will be coming,” said the Congress leader. The crowd cheered at this and urged for a month's stay.

To this Rahul Gandhi replied, “She cannot be staying for a month as she has problems with humidity. I have told her she is missing the most beautiful place in the world. She will be coming.”

Earlier, he arrived at his constituency and did a roadshow which was attended by thousands of people.

After a brief travel, he stopped the vehicle and addressed the gathering.

Gandhi won the 2019 Wayanad seat with a margin of over 4.30 lakh votes, the highest in the state. This time he is pitted against CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP's state president K. Surendran.