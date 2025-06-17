Taking steps to ensure safety of students stranded in Iran: Doda administration

Doda: Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the administration of J&K's Doda on Tuesday said it has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety of students from the region currently studying in Iran.

According to officials, at least seven students from Doda district are pursuing MBBS degrees in Iran and have been caught in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to IANS, Doda's Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh, said: "District administration is in constant touch with the students' families and is coordinating efforts with the Indian Embassy to secure their safety. Our immediate concern is the well-being of our students. We are working closely with the families and the Indian Embassy, which has shifted the students to a safe location."

To facilitate this process, the Doda administration has issued a dedicated helpline for families to report the whereabouts of their loved ones in Iran. Citizens are urged to share all relevant details as soon as possible to aid evacuation and safety planning.

The number of the helpline, set up in the control room of the DC's office, is +91 95967 76203

A standard data format has also been released to streamline the collection of information, which is being widely circulated through official and public channels.

"People are advised to contact us immediately if they know of any residents who may be in Iran. So far, we have received details of seven students, and necessary arrangements are being made for their continued safety. However, there may be others, including tourists, whose information has not yet reached us," Singh added.

The DC said that the administration has maintained consistent contact with the students’ families.

"Our Emergency Operation Centre remains active, and we are prepared to respond to any updates. The Indian Embassy is fully cooperating, and together we aim to ensure that not just students but any Indian citizen in the region remains safe," he told IANS.

An advisory and a dedicated Excel form have also been circulated to gather structured data on individuals who may still be in the conflict zone. The DC urged residents to remain vigilant and proactive in sharing information.

"This message goes out to all Indians in conflict zones: Indian embassies are working tirelessly to ensure your safety. If you face any problem, approach your local district administration. We are committed to ensuring every citizen returns home safe," Singh said.