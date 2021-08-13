Taliban blitz continues

Kabul: In a devastating setback for the Afghan government, the Taliban captured four provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, including the key city of Lashkar Gah in the province of Helmand.

The insurgents have taken half of the country's 34 provincial capitals in recent days, including its second-and third-largest cities, Herat and Kandahar. Meanwhile, the United States said it is planning to send in 3000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul.

Separately, Britain also said it will deploy some 600 troops on a short-term basis to support British nationals leaving the country. Canada is also sending special forces to help evacuate its embassy.

The evacuation orders came as the Taliban took control of Kandahar — the nation's second-biggest city — in the insurgency's heartland, leaving only Kabul and pockets of other territories in government hands. Thousands of Afghans have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will again impose a brutal, repressive government, all but eliminating women's rights and conducting public executions. According to ground reports, Kabul is ready for its takeover by Taliban any time now, as the terrorist group continue its offensive against Afghan forces and blitz of cities.

Police stations are empty, and officers have run away with arms and ammunition for personal safety, the sources said. It is only a matter of time by when the Taliban reach Kabul - either by late on Friday night or Saturday morning, they said, adding that however, the terrorist group will not attack the Presidential Palace.

Sources said the Taliban will honour international commitments and it is possible the Kabul administration will shift to the Kabul airport in the next few hours.

The Taliban also captured the capital of Logar province, just 50km from Kabul, with a local lawmaker saying the insurgents were in complete control of Pul-e-Alam city.