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Tamil Nadu BJP celebrates Ugadi

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 9:54 AM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP celebrates Ugadi
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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP celebrated Ugadi, welcoming the New Year with renewed hope at the party’s election office at Aiyyavu Mahal, Aminjikarai, Chennai on Thursday.

The event highlighted the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, underscoring India’s unity in its rich cultural diversity. The celebrations were virtually joined by Nainar Nagenthran, along with Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, KP Ramalingam, Doraisamy,,Chakravarti, RN Jaya Prakash, Ranga Nayakulu, Dolphin Sritharan, Anand Priya, and Sumathi Venkatesh.

Several district presidents, including Latham, Ashwin, and Balaji, along with party workers and dedicated cadre, participated in the programme. Leaders extended greetings and shared messages emphasizing harmony, cultural pride, and collective progress for the State and Nation.

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BJP Tamil NaduUgadi CelebrationsEk Bharat Shreshtha BharatTamilisai SoundararajanChennaiTelugu New Year
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