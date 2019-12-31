Tamil Nadu college expels girl students for consuming alcohol

Tamil Nadu: Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts and Science College authorities in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district expelled four female students for consuming alcohol with their male friends at a party on Monday.

While the incident took place almost six weeks ago, it came to light in the last week of December. A video of the four girls expelled went viral online and they were shown consuming alcohol with their male counterparts. Allegedly, the video was uploaded by some male students present at the party on multiple social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook according to sources. Their expulsion will come into effect on January 2, 2020.

21 is the legal age limit to consume alcohol in Tamil Nadu. The students were above 18 years of age. There is no information as to whether the male students were given a similar punishment as meted out to the female students.

Colleges in Tamil Nadu have earned a reputation for being overly strict especially with their female students. Earlier 2016, reports of students being made to sit separately in canteens and classrooms had surfaced. Some colleges there is an unwritten rule that boys and girls had to sit in different sections even in the cafeteria. A private engineering college in Kelambakkam has boards to this effect. They were also required to wear dupattas while venturing out, while there was no rule imposed on the male students. The female students had a curfew time of 8.30 PM in some government colleges while the labs were open till 12.30 AM.