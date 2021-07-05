Tamil Nadu power regulator mandates installation of residual current device

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on Monday said it has mandated installation of residual current device (RCD) in both single and three phase connections as a life saving measure.

The TNERC said the RCD is to be installed at homes, shops, industries, parks, hospitals and other places to avoid electrical shock and protect human lives.

The RCE with a rating of residual operating current not exceeding 30 milliampere must be installed to avoid electrical shock.

"Similarly in installation of larger electrical loads exceeding 10 KW like big shops, malls, hospitals, godowns, large scale industries, a common RCD at the point of commencement of supply with rated residual operating current of 300 milliampere must be installed for avoiding fire accidents and protection of properties," the TNERC said.

To avoid nuisance tripping in installations of larger loads, the electrical circuits should be subdivided according to loads / segregation of floors or building portions as per the site conditions and an independent RCD shall be provided for each sub-divided circuit.

Applicants seeking new service connections must install the RCD in their installation and declare to the effect in the application itself.

No service connection shall be effected, unless an RCD is installed and safety to the inmates is ensured.