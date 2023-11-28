Tamil Nadu to set up footwear park at an outlay of Rs 400 cr: Chief Minister Stalin

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up a footwear manufacturing park at an outlay of Rs 400 crore on a 250-acre land, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. The industrial project would generate 20,000 new jobs in Ranipet district, he said at an event here.

Stalin made those comments after virtually inaugurating a footwear manufacturing facility set up at an investment of Rs 400 crore by JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, about 250-km south of Chennai. Observing that the government has implemented several projects in the leather and footwear industries during the last two years, he said following the release of a footwear and leather products policy in 2022 there have been developmental changes in these sectors.

"By witnessing such growth, it gives me the confidence to say that the day is not far in achieving the USD 1 trillion economy by 2030." Tamil Nadu should further strengthen its position in the leather and footwear sectors. "The government is taking several initiatives in its push to garner investments in this sector. In Panapakkam, Ranipet district, it has been planned to set up a footwear manufacturing park spread across 250 acres at an investment of Rs 400 crore. This will generate 20,000 jobs," he said.

Through public-private partnerships, Stalin said the government also planned to set up industrial parks on 50-acre land for the leather and footwear industries in Tamil Nadu. On the inauguration of a new facility, Stalin said it showcased the benefits of the government's efforts to attract investments in backward districts. Through the factory in Eraiyur, 20,000 jobs will be created benefitting the people in Perambalur and neighbouring districts, particularly women, he said