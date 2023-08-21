Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Section Collapses Amid Rainfall in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Due to continuous rainfall, a portion of the renowned Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has collapsed. On the occasion of Monday of Sawan, devotees who came to the temple to offer prayers encountered difficulties because fallen trees partially obstructed the path to the temple entrance.



In a previous incident last Wednesday, Jakhan village, a part of the Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road near Dehradun, witnessed the collapse of 15 houses and complete destruction of seven cowsheds due to subsidence and landslides. Although Jakhan village accommodates about 15 families comprising 50 individuals, no casualties were reported in these occurrences, as per officials.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun last week disrupted normal life. Rainwater infiltrated houses and caused flooding on the streets. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received information from the Disaster Control Room about significant waterlogging on the streets and within homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area due to incessant rainfall, leading to disruptions in daily activities.

Previously, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in the state and assessed the rising water levels of the Ganga river in Rishikesh. The current monsoon season in Uttarakhand has brought about landslides and flash floods in various locations due to heavy rains.