TATP trail points to possible ISKP role in Faridabad module’s Delhi blast

New Delhi: Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) assisting the Faridabad module to execute the Delhi Red Fort blasts. This stems from the fact that the explosives that were used are the most preferred choice of the Islamic State which has executed blasts across the world. Forensic experts probing the case have found that Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) was mixed with Ammonium Nitrate.

This mix is a preferred choice of the Islamic State and the terror group has used this in explosions at Paris, Manchester and Brussels.

Investigators have already managed to establish that the Faridabad module which is behind the Delhi blast was being handled by a person based out of Afghanistan.

Investigators are now trying to find out if the Afghanistan based handler had used the services of the ISKP in preparing the explosive which was used by the Faridabad module.

An official said that this possibility cannot be ruled out. It is for the first time that an Indian or Pakistan module has used this mix to carry out a blast.

It is the Islamic State which has the expertise in preparing such an explosive. Further officials say that the ISKP would have obliged owing to its new found relationship with Pakistan.

Both the ISKP and Pakistan had decided to join hands as they have a common enemy in the Afghan Taliban.

Ties between Pakistan and the Taliban have hit an all time low and both sides have still not been able to find a solution to their problems.

Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban of backing the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which has been wrecking havoc on its army. The ISKP which has been trying to overthrow the Taliban has not succeeded in doing so and hence has reached a truce with Pakistan.

The TATP and ammonium nitrate mix has been used for long by the Islamic State. The Islamic State which believes in carrying out attacks through lone actors began using this mix as it is relatively easier to prepare.

This mix does not attract much scrutiny when compared to TNT, RDX or PETN. It can be easily transported as it very often does not tend to come under the radar of security agencies.

Assembling conventional bombs requires a lot of expertise and person doing so has to be extremely knowledgeable and highly trained.

The ammonium nitrate and TATP combo can be assembled by a beginner. This crude IED can be assembled if a person gets assistance online. These factors eliminate the need to send a terrorist to a full-fledged training camp. Further such persons are extremely difficult to track and hence they never come under the radar.

While the making of such a mix does not need much expertise, it however has a very lethal effect when used.

Ammonium nitrate is predominantly used in agriculture as a high-nitrogen fertiliser. TATP on the other hand is a highly unstable and sensitive homemade explosive. It has no significant practical industrial or commercial use as a bulk material. This is due to its extreme vitality and sensitivity to heat, shock and friction.

Mixing TATP with ammonium nitrate only makes the explosive more lethal. The explosion at the Nowgam police station is an example of how unstable and lethal the ammonium nitrate that was seized was.

The seizure took place after the Faridabad module was busted and the ammonium nitrate that was stored reached an extremely volatile stage, as a result of which the explosion took place. The police said that this was an accidental blast and there is no other angle to it.