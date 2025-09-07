Teachers should become role models: Patra

Dhenkanal: As influential role models, teachers have a critical responsibility to reflect and embody positive values in their daily lives to foster strong character in their students. Teachers serve as facilitators, guiding students to understand and retain knowledge. In a rapidly changing world, teachers serve as guides for the present generation. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Patra said for inspiring and motivating students amidst social media diversions, teachers should act as role models and foster a growth mindset.

The classroom should not be confined to teaching, but it should enable a learning ambience for intellectual growth, he said. The Centre and the State government have implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the goal of developing students’ learning and skills for inclusive growth, Patra added.

Later, the minister distributed the Chief Minister district level awards to 31 primary and secondary school teachers and Cluster Resource Centres in the district.

Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Archana Poohan appreciated the contributions of teachers in promoting education and creating learning environment.