Live
- Akshay Kumar donates Rs 5 crore for Punjab flood relief, calls it ‘sewa’ not charity
- AI Job Paradox: Creating more jobs while transforming work
- Foxy IPO scam: doctors, bank managers fall prey
- Startups, academia,digital ecosystems in Telangana’s $1-trillion aspiration
- Services of over 13,000 teachers will be regularised, says CM
- Teachers’ Day celebrated at Broadway Studio
- Teachers should become role models: Patra
- 3 die as car rams into auto
- 511 held in drive against illicit liquor
- Naveen asks BMJD to fight for women’s rights
Teachers should become role models: Patra
Dhenkanal: As influential role models, teachers have a critical responsibility to reflect and embody positive values in their daily lives to foster...
Dhenkanal: As influential role models, teachers have a critical responsibility to reflect and embody positive values in their daily lives to foster strong character in their students. Teachers serve as facilitators, guiding students to understand and retain knowledge. In a rapidly changing world, teachers serve as guides for the present generation. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.
Patra said for inspiring and motivating students amidst social media diversions, teachers should act as role models and foster a growth mindset.
The classroom should not be confined to teaching, but it should enable a learning ambience for intellectual growth, he said. The Centre and the State government have implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the goal of developing students’ learning and skills for inclusive growth, Patra added.
Later, the minister distributed the Chief Minister district level awards to 31 primary and secondary school teachers and Cluster Resource Centres in the district.
Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Archana Poohan appreciated the contributions of teachers in promoting education and creating learning environment.