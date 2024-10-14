  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Tech survey report of Ratna Bhandar to be out soon

Tech survey report of Ratna Bhandar to be out soon
x
Highlights

The technical survey report of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri’s Jagannath temple is likely to be released soon, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday

Bhubaneswar: The technical survey report of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri’s Jagannath temple is likely to be released soon, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had in September conducted the exercise, including the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey of the Ratna Bhandar (chambers of Lord Jagannth’s treasury).

“The State government will get the GPR survey report in the next three to four days… If any hidden storage of some valuables is found, we will take necessary action. Otherwise, the ASI will start the repair and restoration work of the Ratna Bhandar,” he told reporters here.

The Ratna Bhandar was opened after a gap of 46 years in July to take stock of the inventory of valuables and repair of the structure.Ornaments and other valuable items from the inner and outer chambers of the treasury have been stored in a temporary strongroom inside the temple for the repair work.Harichandan said the valuables will be moved back to the Ratna Bhandar after the restoration exercise is completed and an inventory is documented.

The ASI had on September 22 completed its technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar.

The technical team also comprised experts from Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad.

On September 18, the SJTA had written to ASI requesting for completion of the technical survey by September 24 in view of special rituals of the deities during Dussehra and ‘Kartika’ month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick