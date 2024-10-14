Tech survey report of Ratna Bhandar to be out soon

Bhubaneswar: The technical survey report of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri’s Jagannath temple is likely to be released soon, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had in September conducted the exercise, including the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey of the Ratna Bhandar (chambers of Lord Jagannth’s treasury).

“The State government will get the GPR survey report in the next three to four days… If any hidden storage of some valuables is found, we will take necessary action. Otherwise, the ASI will start the repair and restoration work of the Ratna Bhandar,” he told reporters here.

The Ratna Bhandar was opened after a gap of 46 years in July to take stock of the inventory of valuables and repair of the structure.Ornaments and other valuable items from the inner and outer chambers of the treasury have been stored in a temporary strongroom inside the temple for the repair work.Harichandan said the valuables will be moved back to the Ratna Bhandar after the restoration exercise is completed and an inventory is documented.

The ASI had on September 22 completed its technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar.

The technical team also comprised experts from Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad.

On September 18, the SJTA had written to ASI requesting for completion of the technical survey by September 24 in view of special rituals of the deities during Dussehra and ‘Kartika’ month.