  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Teenage boy jumps to death from hill after parents refuse to buy him mobile phone

Teenage boy jumps to death from hill after parents refuse to buy him mobile phone
x
Highlights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 16-year-old boy preparing for police recruitment examination committed suicide by jumping off a hill in Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 16-year-old boy preparing for police recruitment examination committed suicide by jumping off a hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city after his parents allegedly refused to buy him a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

Atharva Tayade was spotted lying motionless on the rocky surface down the hill in the Sajapur area on Sunday by two individuals. They rushed Tayade to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after a medical examination, a police official said.

The investigation revealed that Tayade killed himself after his family refused to buy him a mobile phone, the official added.

The deceased boy, originally from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district, was staying in the Sajapur area.

Police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigations are underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick