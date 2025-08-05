Live
- IndiaTech Dialogues Panel Calls for Urgent Crypto Regulation to Protect Investors and Ensure Accountability
- Karnataka High Court Intervenes To Halt Transport Strike Until August 7
- Prime Minister Modi Expresses Condolences As Uttarakhand Cloudburst Claims Four Lives
- OpenAI Set to Launch GPT-5: A Faster, Smarter, and More Capable AI Model
- India to host three-day WHO-IRCH workshop from Aug 6
- WhatsApp to Introduce Guest Chat Feature for Messaging Non-Users
- Teenage boy jumps to death from hill after parents refuse to buy him mobile phone
- 'Dost dost na raha': Cong takes dig at PM Modi after Trump's fresh threat
- Best Crypto to Buy Now: The High Potential Cryptocurrency to Invest in August 2025
- Phone tapping case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to depose as witness on Aug 8
Teenage boy jumps to death from hill after parents refuse to buy him mobile phone
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 16-year-old boy preparing for police recruitment examination committed suicide by jumping off a hill in Chhatrapati...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 16-year-old boy preparing for police recruitment examination committed suicide by jumping off a hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city after his parents allegedly refused to buy him a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.
Atharva Tayade was spotted lying motionless on the rocky surface down the hill in the Sajapur area on Sunday by two individuals. They rushed Tayade to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after a medical examination, a police official said.
The investigation revealed that Tayade killed himself after his family refused to buy him a mobile phone, the official added.
The deceased boy, originally from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district, was staying in the Sajapur area.
Police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigations are underway.