Tejashwi slams EC over missing gender data

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the Election Commission for "not disclosing gender-wise data" of electors who cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls even after four days of the voting.

Addressing a press conference here, Tejashwi claimed that the RJD-helmed Opposition coalition will not allow "vote theft or dishonesty". “The EC has not disclosed the gender-wise data of electors who cast their votes on November 6 even after four days have passed from the first phase of assembly polls.

This is happening for the first time. Earlier, it was given immediately," he claimed. Yadav also alleged that the commission has "stopped functioning properly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah".

He also warned "officials of dire consequences, if they try to create trouble in collusion with the EC or union Home Minister Amit Shah". "We will not allow vote theft or dishonesty under any circumstances," the RJD leader said.