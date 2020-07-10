Telangana among 8 States with 90% active corona cases

New Delhi : Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 was informed on Thursday.

Besides, the GoM was told that six states -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- account for 86 per cent of the deaths caused by Covid-19 and 32 districts account for 80 per cent of such fatalities, the Union health ministry said.

The GoM, which held its 18th meeting under the chairpersonship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, was informed that there was a special focus on the regions showing a higher Covid-19 fatality rate, the ministry said.

The GoM was also briefed on the current Covid-19 status in India. "A global comparison between the five most-affected countries clearly depicted that India has one of the lowest numbers of cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15), compared to the global average of 1,453 and 68.7 respectively," the ministry said in a statement.

Within the country, eight states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat -- account for around 90 per cent of the active coronavirus cases, it said.

As regards the Covid-19 healthcare infrastructure in India, the GoM was informed that as on Thursday, there were 3,914 facilities across the country with 3,77,737 isolation beds (without ICU support), 39,820 ICU beds and 1,42,415 oxygen-supported beds, along with 20,047 ventilators.

Over 21.3 crore N95 masks, 1.2 crore personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 6.12 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets have so far been distributed, the GoM was told.

"As we move forward, our focus shall be on the management of Covid-19 through strict containment measures and surveillance, utilising the full testing capacity, monitoring of the co-morbid and elderly population, predicting the emerging hotspots, leveraging digital tools such as Aarogya Setu, ensuring seamless patient admission processes and infrastructure preparedness (critical-care beds, oxygen, ventilators and logistics)," Vardhan said.

"Along with the states and Union territories, our aim is to reduce and keep the case fatality rate low by early identification and effective clinical management," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ministry.